Nonprofit looking for community help to keep providing families with food, essentials in Wood County

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Inflation has caused many families to struggle to pay for the cost of food, gas, and rent to look for help. While the pandemic caused many to be hard up, as the cost of living continues to go up there's a growing demand for community-assistance programs.

In Wood County, Bowling Green's Brown Bag Food Project, does that kind of work, but now the nonprofit is falling on hard times too. Former client, now board member, Rafaela Hernandez said that's not going to stop them at all.

Hernandez wears many hats for the Brown Bag Food Project.

She's a board member who can man the phones, apply for grants, stock the shelves; whatever is needed. She said she's happy to help because five years ago, she was the one needing assistance.

"There wasn't too many food pantries. You're only allowed to go, I think at that time, once every three months. So, people that find themselves in that position really need it," Hernandez said.

She said her family was living out of a hotel and Hernandez herself was struggling with health issues. It was the Brown Bag Food Project, that reached out to her family in their time of need.

Peg Holland is Brown Bag Food Project's secretary, board member and mother of founder Amy Holland. She said that's just what they do.

"It doesn't matter what your situation is. If you say you're in need of food, we'll get you food," Peg Holland said.

The nonprofit gets a good amount of donations, Holland said, which is great since it serves around 800 Wood county residents a month.

But Amy Holland discovered a snag in their pantry and posted the situation on the program's Facebook page.

"Usually at the end of the night we have our volunteers go out front and stock the things that we have to put on the shelf. At the end of the night, we posted a picture of our shelves because they were completely empty," Amy said.

Amy started the Brown Bag Food Project back in 2015 after she learned that her coworkers were struggling to feed their families. She started purchasing food for them and eventually grew into the nonprofit of today.

Hernandez said due to the pandemic and economic inflation they're seeing the number of clientele grow. So, the post was just to make sure there's enough to be able to provide for those in need. The good news is the community stepped up and practically flooded the pantry with donations.

The founder and board members stressed that it doesn't last when the giving slows down. Holland said nonexpired items are always welcome because it helps fill the shelves. But, she said money is better, they have Venmo and PayPal accounts.

Regardless of the struggle on their end, the women said even if they're running low on donations, they're not turning Wood County residents away.

"Never think that it couldn't be you. It could happen to anybody," Hernandez said.

So, it's best to help where and when you can. If you'd like to donate funds or volunteer your time, click here for more information on how to help.