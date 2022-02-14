How food pantries are impacted by inflation

Food pantries are dealing with higher food costs while more people rely on help.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As prices go up, many people are keeping a closer eye on their grocery bills; but what about those who rely on food banks and pantries?

Those organizations aren't exempt from the high costs.

Ken Hayes with the Grand Lodge Food Pantry said Monday that since the start of the pandemic, more and more people have come to pick up food — 24% more to be exact.

As people show up to get what they need, Hayes said volunteers at the pantry are trying to give away as much as they can.

"Sometimes we have to cut down on certain items because of the cost, but we just maybe find something a little cheaper and we add more of that or we just change up what we give away to counteract the inflation costs," Hayes said.