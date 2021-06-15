St. Vincent de Paul food pantry has new home in Napoleon

The pantry is now located inside of the new St. Augustine Catholic Church Ministry Center.

NAPOLEON, Ohio — An important food pantry for many in need in Napoleon has a new home.

For years, the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry has been a vital resource for those in need in Napoleon.

Now, the pantry has a new, permanent home inside of the recently built St Augustine Catholic Church ministry center.

They not only receive food from the SeaGate Food Bank, but also get about $70,000 in government commodities.

On average, the pantry helps 15 to 25 families a week, and only requires them to meet the federal food assistance standards in order to take food home.

"We are not to determine who comes in and how much they take. We ask no questions. They have a guideline, they have to sign to paper on what they make and we don't question how much they make, but they do have a guideline to qualify for it," said Janet Foxe, a pantry volunteer.

While the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry will always accept food donations, they aren't necessarily in need of more food. What they are in need of is a constant stream of volunteers.

If you're willing to help, feel free to reach out by calling 419-592-0438

The pantry is open from 2 - 4 p.m. on the first two Tuesdays of every month, and also from 7 - 8 p.m. on the first three Tuesdays as well.