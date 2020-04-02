TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County commissioners took the next step in building a new home for Lucas County Canine Care and Control.

At Tuesday's commission meeting, they approved an advertisement request for contractors for the new facility.

The Erie Street location is over 50 years old. The commissioners say a new building is desperately needed to accommodate the needs of the animals and the staff.

Commissioner Tina Wozniak says the project will cost around $10 million dollars. The current building sometimes holds up to 150 dogs and lack of space is one of the biggest problems. Officials say the current building probably wasn’t built to shelter rescue dogs.

Wozniak says the new home will be built to fit all of the needs of the animals and staff from spaces for medical attention to kennels and activity space for the dogs.

"We need the proper environment for those dogs to be cared for, as well as the workforce that works very very hard to do a good job in that facility," Wozniak said.

"It's time for a new facility, so we can have proper programming and really good state-of-the-art practices," she added.

Wozniak said it’ll take a few months to find the right contractors. They will then consult with engineering firms on the design and hope to have the new facility completed in the next two years.

