MAUMEE, Ohio — Kids can enjoy some puppy love with an after-school program at the Toledo Area Humane Society.

The humane society's C.H.A.T. Club stands for "Children for Humane Animal Treatment."

The C.H.A.T. Club's goal is to teach kids how to treat animals humanely from an early age.

"We want children to walk away loving animals, respecting animals, also enjoying their time here with the animals. Just learning about animals in general and being good stewards of the earth with animals," TAHS education coordinator Jackie Kinnee said.

Kids will attend five sessions January through May.Throughout the sessions, kids will learn about the humane society, pet responsibility, dog safety, service dogs and pet over-population.

RELATED: Nearly 5K animals saved by TAHS in 2019

RELATED: 'Second chance at life' for dog left zip-tied at Michigan park

RELATED: Toledo Area Humane Society adds third cruelty officer

The after-school program also lets kids read to the animals, play animal-themed games and tour the shelter.

Program leaders also believe the program may help kids who are fearful of animals overcome those fears.

"Attending programs or just coming to visit and spending time with the animals, and even if you're not ready to pet, but just observing, I think can kind of help kids and adults to actually feel a little bit better about animals," Kinnee said.

The C.H.A.T. Club consists of five sessions: January 22, February 28, March 25, April 22 and May 27. The program lasts from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Kids 8 to 12 years old are eligible; the cost is $45 per child.

Call Jackie Kinnee at 419-482-7106 or head to the Toledo Humane Society's website for more information.