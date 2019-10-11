TOLEDO, Ohio — We bring you rescue pups throughout the week looking for new homes. Patriot is an energetic pup who can't hear, but still has lots of love to give.

With a smile on his face, tongue always sticking out ... and little spots all over his hears, Patriot is one of the most popular dogs at Lucas County Canine Care and Control.

"Patriot is really special because he's deaf. He was probably born that way so he doesn't know any different," Lucas County Canine Care and Control Behavior Assistant Cassie Bloomfield said.

Even with all the attention and love, he's been at the shelter for months. He was surrendered to the shelter in July.

"Because Patriot can't hear himself, he can be a loud boy, but it is his way of communicating with us still, like, he still does communicate with us like a normal dog," Bloomfield said.

He needs a fur-ever home without cats, where his new family has time to be patient and work on his sign language, but that extra time comes with some extra cuteness.

"He also snorts like a pig when he's listening to food and he snores like a 300-pound man," Bloomfield said.

He's only about 3 years old, so get ready for lots of energy and some pretty impressive hops.

Lucas County Canine Care and Control wants him to find a new home where he can enjoy the first snowfall in his very own backyard.

