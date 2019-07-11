SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — There are always tons of freebies and deals for veterans every year as Veterans Day rolls around, but what if you could give a veteran a gift that would keep on giving all year long?

The Sandusky County Dog Kennel in Fremont is giving you that option.

Through the Alpha Project, you can sponsor the adoption of a dog for a veteran.

Veterans who are interested can come into the kennel and choose the dog they think is the best fit for them.

If they don't find a dog the day they come in, they can continue to come back into the kennel until they find one that does.

Veterans just need to bring a copy of their most recent DD214 and a copy of a driver's license or ID.

The kennel says your sponsorship is earmarked for a veteran only and will never be used for anything else.

Included in the adoption fee is the spay/neuter, 4-in-1 vaccine, one-year rabies vaccine, heartworm test, deworming and current year dog license.

The kennel stresses that this is not a handout, but a way to thank veterans for the sacrifice they have made for our country.

By donating the cost of an adoption, you are providing a veteran with the gift of companionship. The dogs are not service dogs.

The cost of an adoption is $115.

If you are interested in donating, here is an online and printable version of the veteran sponsorship form you will need to fill out.