New Wood Co. Senior Center opens

The $7.9 million project replaces the 107-year-old former facility in Bowling Green.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — After a year of being closed due to the pandemic and 11 months of construction, the new Wood County Senior center opened its doors.

After more than four years in planning, the $7.9 million project finally welcomed back seniors with a ribbon cutting Monday at the new home of the Wood County Committee on Aging, located at 140 South Grove Street.

"The ribbon cutting and then opening on Monday really brought to reality and fruition the entire the project," executive director Denise Niese said. "It was amazing to have the energy back in the building that the seniors bring."

The 34,000 square-foot facility is more than twice the size of its predecessor - which was 107 years old.

It features a large dining area, coffee lobby and fireplace, billiards room, tv and media room and other spaces for fitness and art programs as well as bingo.

"My philosophy is this is their building and we as staff are here to support what they want to do," Niese said. "So it's so great to have their energy back see the dynamic of them them reconnecting with friends."

During the pandemic, senior centers were closed and replaced with virtual programming, masked visits and contactless home meal deliveries.

The new space is also more ADA compliant and will be the only senior center in Wood County to offer adult daycare services, starting January 1, 2022.

The center is open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with special programming on Sunday from 12 to 3:00 p.m.

The remaining senior centers will be reopening in phases starting in July with the Perrrysburg location on July 6 with the last location in North Baltimore returning to normal hours on September 7.