Northwest Ohio nursing home one of only 64 in the US to remain COVID-free

Ottawa County Riverview Healthcare Campus credits the facility's staff for following all regulations and guidelines.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — Nursing homes were among the hardest hit during the pandemic.

While many saw COVID-19 spread quickly, there is one in northwest Ohio that is among the few in the United States with zero resident cases.

"We received news that only 64 nursing homes in the entire country were able to go without a COVID outbreak in their resident population," said Kendra German, administrator for the Ottawa County Riverview Healthcare Campus.

It's an accomplishment that has resident Karen Densic in a different mindset than when the pandemic started.

Full of emotion, Densic recalls the time she couldn't see her family during the pandemic.

"Well, not to see your family," said Densic.

She has lived at the Ottawa County Riverview Healthcare Campus for almost three years and she's proud the facility was able to keep its 75 residents COVID-free throughout this past year.

"Happy. To know we didn't have to worry about getting sick, 'cause most of us all got something. That's the reason we're here," said Densic while wiping tears from her eyes.

No matter the reason, families are relieved to get together. Like Eric Meister, who can finally visit his grandmother in person after a long journey.

"I try to come once a week if I can make it out. If not, and we just come out and we sit and talk. You know, catch up on what she needs. She likes to have her beer so I try to bring her her beer. Basically, just keep her in tune with what's going on," said Meister.

German credits the staff as to how the nursing home has been able to keep COVID-free.

"We had so much thrown at us. There are state regulations that people hear about during Gov. DeWine's announcements. But a lot of times they'll forget there's also federal regulations," said German.

And they're not letting their guard down.

Knowing COVID-19 still exists, the facility will continue to do what it feels is right to keep the pandemic from reaching its residents. It's a safety measure that leaves Densic appreciative.

"Oh, I love it. It's better than sitting home and doing nothing. And when you need help, you need help," said Densic while laughing.

We also spoke to the Ottawa County Health Department health commissioner. He says the health department worked closely with all of its nursing home facilities.

And it was a good partnership and communication that helped keep this one COVID-free.