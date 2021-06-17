Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces changes to visitation policies at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities

'We are now at the point where the state needs to stand back in regard to visitation.'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced a change to COVID-19 safety precautions at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, including an update to visitation policies.

"We are now at the point where the state needs to stand back in regard to visitation," Gov. DeWine said during a press conference Thursday morning. "We really encourage nursing homes to allow for as much visitation as possible. Starting tomorrow, the state regulations describing how visits at nursing homes and assisted living should occur will be removed. For example, you will no longer need to schedule visits. There will no longer be a state requirement, nor will there be a state requirement, that you can only have two visitors at a time.”

Gov. DeWine said nursing homes and assisted-living facilities will need to follow CDC guidance moving forward.

One thing that won't change? COVID testing will still be required twice a week for nursing home employees who remain unvaccinated. That decision comes as Gov. DeWine said Ohio is seeing approximately 80 cases in nursing homes each week.

"By and large, this is being brought in by unvaccinated staff," he said. "That is the challenge."

Gov. DeWine also announced the state of emergency, which was announced at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, will be lifted Friday.