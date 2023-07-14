TPD: Motorcyclist dies after hit-and-run in south Toledo early Friday, police looking for suspect

According to police, the vehicle involved has a damaged left front headlight.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in south Toledo Friday morning.

A motorcyclist died after being hit by a vehicle on Parkside Boulevard near Nebraska Avenue around 2 a.m. Officers arrived on scene to find the motorcycle turned over on the ground and the motorcyclist lying in the road a short distance away.

The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver who hit the motorcyclist left the scene before officers could arrive. TPD says the vehicle involved has a damaged left front headlight.

If you see a vehicle matching this description, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story.