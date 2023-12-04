Hit and run: The charges, fines and consequences of fleeing the scene

Have you hit a car and thought about leaving? Police say don't do it

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Tuesday night, a driver crashed his car into someone's garage, then took off on foot.

Toledo Police officials say they don't often get hit and run calls like that one, but do often get calls about cars hitting other cars or mailboxes with no trace of who did it.

So what consequences could someone face for a hit and run?

Toledo Police Lieutenant Michael Kurjan says you could be charged with failure to stop after an accident.

"If it's a simple fender bender and you do that you could be looking at a misdemeanor or you're involved in an accident and someone is injured you could be talking up to a felony," Lt. Kurjan said.

Not only that, but you're leaving a mess for the other person to clean up.

"When you leave it kind of leaves a lot on the victim, on the person whose property was damaged," Lt. Kurjan said.

Attorney Scott Ciolek, said each situation varies, especially based on where it happens.

"If it's on a public road, you have to stop, assess the situation, alert the authorities and wait for the police to come," Ciolek said.

Ciolek said that you don't have to give a statement of what happened. You have fifth amendment rights to not incriminate yourself, but you do however have to wait for police so they can write up a report.

If you're not on a public road, like a parking lot, you have to exchange information with the other driver.

If you hit a car with no one in it, then you have to leave your information in a secure spot, like under the windshield.

"In certain circumstances where you are not able to leave this information like on a highway or private road, you have to contact the police within 24 hours and give them your information," Ciolek said.

So why do people even leave in the first place?

Reasons could be that the driver is maybe intoxicated, has no insurance or license or is driving a stolen car.

"Don't panic, sometimes people get into an accident and panic for whatever reason, maybe one of the reasons we listed previously, but don't panic," Lt. Kurjan said. "You're only making it worse for you."

Ciolek said his advice for people who are hit by another driver is to try and quickly take a picture of their license plate if you're able to. Getting a description of the car is also a good idea. Ciolek said typically when someone gets into a crash, they contemplate for a second on what to do next, so if you have that information and then they take off, it will help you find whoever is responsible.