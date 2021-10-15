Monroe names Chad J. Tolstedt as city's first director of public safety

The director of public safety position was created following a reorganization plan adopted by city council in July. Tolstedt will be sworn in on Oct. 18.

MONROE, Michigan — Monroe City Council accepted city manager Vincent Pastue's recommendation for the municipality's first-ever director of public safety on Thursday.

Chad J. Tolstedt will take on the new role, which oversees public safety operations for the city's police and fire departments.

The position was created following a reorganization plan adopted by city council in July, which was meant to address budget challenges resulting from the DTE power plant tax devaluation settlement. The reorganization includes an operations plan with the goal of optimizing police and fire responses and improving internal working relationships.

Tolstedt will be tasked with bringing the department in line with the policies set forth by city council, as well as best industry practices to make certain the public safety and public service is the focus.

In a press release, Tolstedt said he was honored to take on city's new role, acknowledging that the job that lies ahead is not without struggle.

“The city council had tough decisions to make. I am pleased that I was appointed to this position and promise the City of Monroe residents that we will work hard to ensure their safety," he said.

Tolstedt said his goals are to work toward stability and cohesion between the two operations, continue to foster working relationships with other local first responders, implement innovation and industry best practices, and to connect with citizens.

“We have great police and fire employees," Tolstedt said. "I look forward to moving forward with them and continuing to build towards a solid foundation.”

Tolstedt will be sworn into his new position on Monday, Oct. 18.

ABOUT CHAD J. TOLSTEDT

Tolstedt served on the Monroe Police Department for over 22 years and previously held the position of captain.

During his tenure, Tolstedt was heavily involved in the development of a community officer program and oversaw numerous city events. He was a member of the Special Response Team, the City of Monroe Pension Board, Mayor's Traffic Committee and was an alternate for the 911 Board.

Tolstedt grew up in Northville, Mich. He attended Western Michigan University (WMU) where he obtained a Bachelor’s of Arts.

After graduating from WMU, Tolstedt attended the Wayne County Regional Police Academy through Schoolcraft College and was then hired by the City of Monroe in April of 1999.

He relocated to Monroe shortly after being hired, and has been a proud resident of Monroe for more than 20 years.

Since his employment with the city, he has obtained a Master’s degree in Organizational Management from Spring Arbor University (SAU), attended Eastern Michigan University’s School of Police Staff and Command Executive Leadership Program, and attended the Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy (FBINA) in Quantico, VA, where he studied upper-level management.

Tolstedt is also a certified firefighter and attended Fire Fighter Officer Command School.

“I am truly grateful to my past command officers, teachers, my pastor, and my family for what they have invested in me and for the support they have given me over the years. I am eager to continue to serve the citizens of the City of Monroe in this new capacity," Tolstedt said.