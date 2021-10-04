Monroe pastor gaining national attention for efforts improving her community and empowering the less fortunate

Heather Boone is in the running to receive this year's USA Today Best of Humankind "Person of the Year" Award.

MONROE, Mich. — A pastor from Monroe is working to make a difference in the lives of those around her.

She's not only making big strides in her community. She's also gaining national attention for her work.

Heather Boone is changing the lives of people like Wendy Saunders for the better and she wants to keep that momentum going.

"I was in an abusive relationship and it was time for me to go," said Wendy Saunders, who is staying at the Oaks Village Homeless Shelter. "I called many and many of places that one day."

Saunders had nowhere to turn when she found herself trying to escape.

Then, the Oaks of Righteousness Christian Ministries opened its doors.

"Just developed into where we're a year-round shelter. We've got a case manager to help people find permanent housing. Where people go to classes. Where we help them out of addiction. So we started dealing with the whole person," said Boone, pastor and founder of Oaks of Righteousness Christian Ministries & Oaks Village.

Boone's efforts have turned the shelter into a literal village.

On one corner you can find the church and food pantry.

And on the other a childcare center and non-profit grocery store.

And, of course, the homeless shelter.

"I'm glad that there's people like pastor Boone out here because it's women younger than me. It's not even about me anymore. It's women younger than me out there that have no help or think they have no help," said Saunders.

She isn't the only one who's grateful.

Right now, Boone is actually in the running to receive this year's USA Today's Best of Humankind "Person of the Year" Award.

"I mean, what an honor to be the Humankind Person of the Year. You know, I don't even know what all that means, but it's so exciting," said Boone.

Sure, it earns Boone bragging rights after everything she's accomplished. But that's not the reason she wants you to vote for her.

"For me, I just want to tell the story of what we're doing in this small community. Because my prayer is that other communities will duplicate. Other people will see what we're doing and say 'hey we can do some of this great stuff, you know,'" added Boone.

And she's not going to stop there.

She's set out with a goal to provide tiny houses for people who want to one day be able to own their homes.

The pastor also says you can help in their mission by either donating or volunteering.

You can visit the website www.oaksvillage.net or call 734-244-5444.