One person arrested, one at large in Monroe County skid steer, trailer theft

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the first of two chases was initiated when a witness to the theft of the skid steer and trailer alerted police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — Monroe County Sheriff's deputies recovered a skid steer and trailer stolen by two people in Ash Township, Michigan, on Tuesday.

One of the people, a 34-year-old man from River Rouge, Michigan, was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a police chase. A police report said his name is currently being withheld pending formal arraignment in the 1st District Court. He is being held in jail on charges of larceny, receiving and concealing stolen property and fleeing and eluding.

The second person is still at large following a second police chase after sheriff's deputies lost sight of the vehicle heading into Detroit city limits.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the first chase was initiated when a witness to the theft of the skid steer and trailer alerted police, who then started pursuing the vehicle, which had its tires punctured by stop sticks before crashing into a median barrier on I-75.

The at-large suspect fled the scene, stole another vehicle and drove northbound on I-75 until police lost sight.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.