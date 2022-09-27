Oshae Jones resisting arrest case continued to November; TPD internal investigation 'ongoing'

TPD claims Jones resisted arrest by "pulling away and turning into officers as they tried to handcuff her." Jones' lawyers have made allegations of police brutality.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo judge on Tuesday continued Olympic boxer Oshae Jones' resisting arrest case until November.

Jones is facing misdemeanor charges from a July 31 incident when Toledo police responded to a large gathering at her residence about 4 a.m. She was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing official business and failure to disperse.

Jones and her attorney were not present in court Tuesday. Her attorneys requested a continuance Monday night.

The case was continued to Nov. 2.

Police claim Jones resisted arrest by "pulling away and turning into officers as they tried to handcuff her."

Last month, Toledo police released more than 30 minutes of officer body camera video from the incident. The footage shows officers arriving at a gathering, ordering people gathered on a porch to either go home or go indoors.

The video shows that officers arrested Jones after she approached them with her phone held up to record them. An officer is heard yelling at Jones to stop approaching the police.

As Jones protests that she only wants to get the badge number of an officer, she and officers begin to scuffle as police attempt to put handcuffs on her.

An officer tells Jones to "Shut the f*** up" and "Stop f***ing moving," as she puts cuffs on Jones. Jones can be heard asking the officer to stop cussing at her. Jones also can be heard multiple times complaining that the officer hit her in the face.

An officer can be seen making contact with Jones' head around the 30:50 mark of the above video.

Another officer can be heard saying, "You're supposed to be an Olympic boxer, look how you're acting" as police put her into a cruiser.

Jones and her lawyer, Sean Walton and N. John Bey, posted a video last month to Facebook, in which Bey offered Jones' perspective of the incident and issued a request for the city of Toledo drop all charges and take action within one week.

"Ms. Jones was asleep in her bed and she heard pounding on her door as the police attempted to kick it in," Bey said. "When she came downstairs she simply asked for a badge number. When that happened, she was assaulted, she was handcuffed and her life was changed."

Toledo police have said an "internal investigation" regarding the incident was launched, but did not provide specifics. On Tuesday, a department spokesperson said the investigation is still ongoing.

Jones won a bronze medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, which were held last summer.