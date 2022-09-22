Warrant issued for man suspected of firing shots at 17-year-old

Kielyn Burwell, 22, is wanted for felonious assault. Police claim Burwell fired several times at a teen who admitted to taking a phone and at the house he was at.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man now wanted for felonious assault following an incident on Sept. 19.

Toledo police labeled Kielyn Burwell, 22, as wanted on Tuesday.

A tweet by TPD identified Burwell as one of two suspects in a felonious assault. Police had previously sought to identify Burwell and a second suspect on Sept. 22, and later announced both had been identified.

An incident report reads that Burwell and a woman, whose identity has not been released, dropped their phone in a McDonald's on Broadway Street. A 17-year-old picked up the phone and took it home.

The suspects came to the minor's home and the youth admitted to taking the lost phone, but said he discarded it. The victim agreed to buy the suspects a new phone and shook hands without incident.

After the suspects left, a red Mustang drove by the house and several shots were fired at the victim. No injuries were reported.

The victim and video surveillance, as well as Burwell's brother and girlfriend, put Burwell at the scene at the time of the shooting, according to the warrant for his arrest.

The warrant also reads that shots were fired at the house where the victim and his friends were at.

If you have any information on where Burwell may be, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

