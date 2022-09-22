Window-breaking spree in Defiance leaves residents angry, concerned

Defiance Police arrested Gregory Parsons, who has been named a person of interest, on an unrelated domestic violence charge originating in the Columbus area.

DEFIANCE, Ohio — A number of residents in Defiance woke up to broken windows and shattered glass Wednesday morning. The Defiance Police Department said at least eight different homes suffered window damage.

"We were in bed sleeping, and all of a sudden it was this loud crash," resident Sheryl Bigley said.

In the department's release, they mentioned calls about broken windows on East 2nd and Henry streets. Police said a house on Henry Street was broken into and property was damaged. WTOL 11 identified at least four different homes in the area with visible window damage.

"It's really frustrating because I don't know what goes across people's minds to think "oh, let's go bust out windows at somebody's house," Amanda Blakesley, another resident, said.

Blakesley said about eight separate windows were damaged at her home and detached garage. The total cost to repair the windows could be about $2,500, but she's more worried about people's safety.

"There's a kid in this house, and there could be kids in all the other houses," Blakesley said. "It's not okay. It's not okay."

Blakesley wasn't home when they broke the windows, but it wasn't that way for Bigley, who said she was woken up to the sound of broken glass.

Luckily, Bigley had recently changed the orientation of her bed. Had it been in its original position, Bigley said the shards would've hit her. She said whoever is responsible should face the full extent of the law.

"Somebody needs to take care of it, and nobody should have to pay for it except for that person," Bigley said.

Defiance Police arrested Gregory Parsons on an unrelated domestic violence charge originating in the Columbus area. Parsons has been named a person of interest. If you have any information on these acts of vandalism, you're encouraged to call Defiance Police.