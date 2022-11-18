x
MISSING: Teen girl last seen leaving foster home Thursday afternoon

Layla Garcia, just shy of 13-years-old and a foster child in the custody of the Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services, was last seen on Nov. 17.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services is looking for a missing teen.

Layla Garcia, a foster child in the agency’s custody, left her foster home in Toledo and has not been located since. Layla also has friends and family in the Port Clinton area. 

She was last seen on Nov. 17 around 2:00 p.m.

Layla is just shy of 13-years-old. She is 5’3”, weighs approximately 187 pounds, has long dark hair and blue eyes.

Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services are, "very concerned for Layla’s safety."

If you have any information on Layla's whereabouts, you can contact Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services at 419-707-8639, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 419-734-4404, or the Toledo Police Department at 419-245-3142.

