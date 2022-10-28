Missing adult from Whitehouse, Ohio could be enroute to Colorado, police say

Donald Stuchel was last seen driving a black Chevrolet truck on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2021.

Whitehouse PD are looking for Donald Stuchel, who police say is missing and endangered.

According to a Facebook post made by Whitehouse police on Friday, Stuchel, is 66 years old, 6'2" and 170 lbs. He was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at approximately 5:30 p.m., operating a 2006 black Chevrolet truck with a handicapped Ohio license plate 694XXG.

Police say Stuchel may be enroute to the Loveland, Colorado area; authorities notified police in Loveland, CO. regarding Stuchel.

If you have informational or have seen Stuchel since Wednesday after 5:30 p.m., police ask that you call 911 or 419-255-8443.

Stay with WTOL 11 on-air, online and on our app for the latest updates in news and weather.