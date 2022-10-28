x
Missing adult from Whitehouse, Ohio could be enroute to Colorado, police say

Donald Stuchel was last seen driving a black Chevrolet truck on Wednesday.

Whitehouse PD are looking for Donald Stuchel, who police say is missing and endangered. 

Whitehouse PD are looking for Donald Stuchel, who police say is missing and endangered. 

According to a Facebook post made by Whitehouse police on Friday, Stuchel, is 66 years old, 6'2" and 170 lbs. He was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at approximately 5:30 p.m., operating a 2006 black Chevrolet truck with a handicapped Ohio license plate 694XXG. 

Police say Stuchel may be enroute to the Loveland, Colorado area; authorities notified police in Loveland, CO. regarding Stuchel. 

If you have informational or have seen Stuchel since Wednesday after 5:30 p.m., police ask that you call 911 or 419-255-8443. 

