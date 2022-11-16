x
TPD: Missing adult last seen in south Toledo two months ago

Police said in a Facebook post that Victor Cole has been missing for two months.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2021.

Toledo police are asking the public for help locating a missing adult. 

In a Facebook post, Toledo police said Victor Cole has been missing for two months. He was last seen in the South End wearing black stone washed jeans and a white shirt. 

Police said Cole "suffers from severe mental health disorders." If you see Cole or know his location, police ask that you call 911. 

