Mercy Health donates $1 million to Metroparks Toledo for Riverwalk project

TOLEDO, Ohio — Metroparks Toledo announced Thursday it is receiving a $1 million donation from Mercy Health to further the Glass City Riverwalk project.

The new Glass City Metropark in east Toledo is part of the project, and Phase 2 is set to begin next month. When finished, the metropark will make up a large portion of the Riverwalk project.

“Mercy Health’s gift and endorsement of this vision will help advance one of the most ambitious public projects in our region in many years,” said Ally Effler, Chief of Philanthropy for Metroparks Toledo. “As part of the comprehensive Glass City Riverwalk initiative, the Metroparks Toledo Foundation is seeking philanthropic support from generous donors. These funds, along with support from a tax levy approved by voters in November as well as state and federal grants, will transform our riverfront into the gem we always knew it could be.”

The Riverwalk will be a five-mile greenway on both sides of the Maumee River. The project aims to attract development, improve water quality, among other goals.

“At Mercy Health, our commitment to health extends beyond the walls of our facilities. We want to empower our community to take charge of their own health and well-being while enjoying the natural surroundings this region has to offer,” said Bob Baxter, president, Mercy Health - Toledo. “Mercy Health is honored to once again partner with Metroparks Toledo to support this initiative and invite residents and visitors alike to enjoy this new access to water activities of all kinds.”