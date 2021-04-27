Owens Corning Foundation donates $1 million to Glass City Riverwalk effort

The five-mile greenway will connect parks and improve water quality in the Maumee River and Lake Erie.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is from 2020.

The Glass City Riverwalk is one step closer to securing the necessary funding thanks to a $1 million donation from the Owens Corning Foundation.

The Riverwalk will connect six neighborhoods, improve water quality in the Maumee River and Lake Erie, and create a five-mile greenway along both sides of the river in downtown and east Toledo.

“We are pleased to support the revival of Toledo’s riverfront and continue the positive momentum underway downtown,” said Owens Corning Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Chambers. “This is truly a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform our community by preserving and providing more equitable access to greenspace for all Toledo residents.”

The Riverwalk will also connect Middlegrounds Metropark with Glass City Metropark, and other parks and businesses. Phase 1 opened in December between Front Street and the river.