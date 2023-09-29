Mercy Health, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Ohio reach agreement

Mercy Health has also agreed to dismiss a law suit in Virginia against the insurance company as a part of the agreement.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Mercy Health and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio have reached an agreement, providing those with Anthem Medicare and Advantage and Medicaid plans to continue receiving in-network coverage at Mercy Health facilities.

The agreement will last through 2028, according to a press release, and will also extend coverage for Anthem employer-based and Affordable Care Act plans. Additionally, Anthem has agreed to cover any patient claims that would have been incurred as out-of-network costs at Mercy Health since July 1, when coverage initially ended.

“I’m proud that both organizations continued to focus on our shared priority: the communities we serve,” Anthem Ohio President Jane Peterson said in a press release. “We worked together to creatively address affordability for our members and the financial needs of an important care provider. This agreement provides long-term stable access to care at Mercy Health without cost increases for our members and employers."

A representative with Mercy Health said details of the agreement would remain confidential due to provisions in the contract.

“We understand that being out network can be very difficult, and we are pleased that patients with Anthem insurance can now see our physicians and use our hospitals at an in-network cost,” Bob Baxter, president, Mercy Health Toledo said. “We sincerely believe that access to quality health care services is vital for our communities. This new agreement protects our patients’ access to compassionate care close to home.”

Additionally, Mercy Health said it has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Anthem in Virginia that claimed the insurance company owed millions in outstanding unpaid and underpaid claims. A representative said the dismissal came as part of the agreement while both organizations work to address claims and payments.