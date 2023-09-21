ProMedica lays off administrative workers

Administrative workers from across the health-care company's system have been let go in the latest round of layoffs.

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica has laid off about 20 administrative workers, the health-care company announced this week.

The employees whose jobs were eliminated work "across the system," according to Tausha Moore, associate vice president of strategic communications.

The layoff announcement comes as the company has faced immense financial difficulty for more than a year. ProMedica has gotten smaller as it refocuses its core business as a regional hospital and health-care company.

More than 250 people were laid off early this year with the divestiture of 147 skilled nursing facilities that were racking up hundreds of millions in losses.

Also, this year ProMedica made a deal its home hospice and healthcare business to Gentiva for $700 million.

The company also pulled sponsorship dollars for Jeep Fest, suspended a $10 million donation to the Metroparks and exited a long-term sponsorship agreement with the USGA for the U.S. Women's Open.

ProMedica posted a $39.8 million operating loss for the second quarter of 2023. The three major divisions -- hospitals, senior care and Paramount insurance -- all saw losses.

Earlier this month the company announced fewer than 30 non-clinical employees would be laid off from the company's headquarters.

"The decision was difficult, but consistent with ProMedica’s evolving priorities and responsibilities," Moore said in a prepared statement Thursday. "We feel for those individuals who have been affected and are working with them through their transition. While it was no longer feasible for the organization to maintain those particular administrative positions, it is important to note that ProMedica continues to have ample clinical and patient-focused employment opportunities that support our strengthened focus on and investment in being the leading regional health system.”