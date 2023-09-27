Bill introduced at Ohio Statehouse to address nursing shortages and give Ohio nurses relief

The Workforce and Safe Patient Care Act would create a grant program and other incentives for nurses to stay in Ohio to alleviate a staffing shortage.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Nurses Association went to the statehouse to introduce a bill that would lighten the care load for hospital staff.

Members of the association are addressing the staffing shortage in the state and said that it's equal to a patient crisis.

Catharyne Henderson joined the Ohio Nurses Association at the Ohio Statehouse and spoke on the floor in favor of the Workforce and Safe Patient Care Act.

The new bill was created to aid in the burdens they said are currently hindering nurses.

"This bill is being introduced to help design some legally enforceable mandated standards for hospitals across the state of Ohio," said Henderson, a registered nurse. "As well as to help attract and retain nurses in the state of Ohio with a loan to grant program."

Henderson has been a nurse for 10 years, working primarily with the cancer population.

She said nursing staff is gradually decreasing and support staff is little to none.

"I would really like to see lawmakers support this bill and support not only patient care, but also support nursing and the economic growth for Ohio," added Henderson.

The Ohio Nursing Association conducted a state-wide survey and in their results it shows that seven out of every 10 direct care nurses have considered quitting their job due to staffing shortages. The survey also found that 58% of nurses who have already left direct care nursing jobs cited the imbalance in nurse-to-patient ratios as a factor.

"At the end of a shift I am typically completely exhausted, mentally, physically," said Henderson. "You're burnt out, you're overwhelmed and to continue to go on like this, I don't see it being sustainable."

The Workforce and Safe Patient Care Act would create a $10 million loan-to-grant program for nurses who complete five years of nursing services in the state of Ohio.

Members of the association said it would establish and legally enforce safe staffing standards in every Ohio hospital.

WTOL 11 has reached out to ProMedica, Mercy Health, UTMC and the Ohio Hospital Association who said they are reviewing the bill and will reach out for comment at a later date.

Henderson said the goal of the bill is to protect nurses and the people they are caring for.