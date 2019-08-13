MCCLURE, Ohio — A man sent police on a car chase stretching across four counties early in the morning on Tuesday.

Just before 2 a.m., police tried to pull over an SUV driven by a man who was later identified as William Leroy Roth, 57, a wanted man out of McClure. The original reason for for the stop was for speeding and marked lane violation. However, when police activated their emergency lights and sirens, Roth fled east on US 6 through McClure.

Roth continued the chase for a little over an hour, going through Henry, Wood, Lucas and Fulton counties before circling back to Henry County through Napoleon.

Stop sticks were deployed three times, twice successfully. Several tires were deflated on Roth's vehicle, but he still continued west from Napoleon onto County Road 424.

Police then performed a PIT maneuver on the SUV, causing it to leave the roadway, strike a parked car and roll over. Roth exited the vehicle, was placed in custody and taken to the Henry County Hospital for treatment. His condition is unclear at this time.

Roth is facing felony charges for fleeing and eluding, with additional charges pending.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office as assisted by the Wood County Sheriff's Office, Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Napoleon Police Department throughout the pursuit.

This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.

