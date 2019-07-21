FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay police are looking for a man who led them on a brief car chase before striking a police cruiser and eventually fleeing on foot early Sunday morning.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m.

Officers tried to stop the suspect's vehicle for several traffic violations on the 600 block of S. Main Street. The man refused to stop and sent officers on a five minute pursuit through the area of W. Lima Street and W. Hardin Street along a stretch of 2.7 miles.

Authorities said speeds were in excess of 60 m.p.h. and the suspect failed to stop for several stop signs.

At one point, the man was going eastbound on West Lima Street, approaching the stop sign at Western Avenue. A marked Findlay police cruiser was southbound on Western Avenue when the suspect ignored another stop sign and hit the rear passenger side of the cruiser.

The suspect drove off and eventually abandoned the vehicle on the 800 block of Hurd Avenue. He then fled on foot and has not been able to be located.

Authorities said that no one was injured in the incident.

This investigation is ongoing. We will continue to keep you updated.