OFF THE WALL SALE: Shuttered Maumee Max & Erma's restaurant auctioning off memorabilia, including 1954 Willys Jeep

The auction will include the 1954 Jeep Willys that hung from the ceiling of the Arrowhead Road restaurant, as well as local memorabilia, signs and more.

MAUMEE, Ohio — You can bring a piece of Max & Erma's history home as an auction is planned Tuesday for memorabilia and antiques from the closed Maumee restaurant.

In an online event on Tuesday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., assets of the Maumee location of Max & Erma’s will be auctioned off, including the 1954 Willys Military Jeep that hung from the ceiling, local memorabilia, kitchen equipment and more.

Biddergy.com is hosting the auction. An in-person pre-auction inspection is open to the public Tuesday between 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Items can be viewed at the restaurant located on 1391 Arrowhead Road Maumee.

In addition to the Jeep, other items include kitchen equipment, furniture, supplies, local memorabilia, signs, antiques and more. The Jeep, which has had its engine removed is listed as having a starting bid of $100.

Post-auction pick-up is both Wednesday and Thursday between 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 1391 Arrowhead Road in Maumee.

Individuals who wish to participate but do not have computer access may contact Biddergy.com at 866-260-1611 for more information.