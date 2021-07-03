Lucas County announces multiple walk-in vaccine clinics

There are multiple clinics announced both at the health department and throughout the county each day.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — If you still haven’t gotten your COVID-19 vaccination shots there are plenty of chances to do so in Lucas County this week.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department will be hosting multiple walk-in clinics each day at locations throughout the county.

You will have a chance to get either the Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, or Moderna vaccine on Tuesday July 6 through Friday July 9 at the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The health department is located at 635 N. Erie St. in downtown Toledo.

You can also get either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine at one of ten other locations throughout the week:

Tuesday, July 6

Toledo Food Market - 303 Main St., Toledo | 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

TARTA bus: Save-A-Lot - 657 E. Manhattan, Toledo | 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 7

Toledo Farmer’s Market: Westgate - 3408 W. Central Ave., Toledo | 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 8

Jerusalem Twp. Office - 9501 Jerusalem Rd., Oregon | 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday, July 9

TARTA bus: Navarre Pool - 1001 White St., Toledo | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Walbridge Park – 2761 Broadway St., Toledo | 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

TARTA bus: Toledo Grows – 900 Oneida St., Toledo | 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 10

TARTA bus: Marathon LPGA Golf Classic – NE corner of Brint & Centennial Roads, Sylvania | 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Stanley’s Market – 3302 Stickney Ave., Toledo | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 11

Farnsworth Metropark – Indianola Shelter, Waterville | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Registration is not required, however, anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. All COVID-19 vaccinations are free of charge.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has a COVID-19 vaccine hotline staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at 419-213-4100.

For local information, confirmed and probable COVID-19 case data in Lucas County, and a list of testing locations please visit the website here.