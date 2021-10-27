Hundreds line up for first Moderna, J&J COVID-19 booster shots in Lucas County

People were lined up and waiting outside the Lucas County Recreation Center to get their shot Wednesday morning.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Wednesday was the first day both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots were available at the Lucas County Recreation Center, and hundreds lined up for their turn.

Two hours before the walk-in clinic wrapped up, a spokesperson with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department said they had already given 900 booster shots.

Wednesday morning, people were lined up and waiting outside the building to get their shot and almost everyone had to experience a line for most of the day.

People old and young rolled up their sleeves for yet another COVID-19 shot.

"I'm in that high age category; I'm 72. Even though I look a whole lot younger" Rick Herrold said after getting the Moderna booster shot.

For some, the wait times were longer than expected.

"Considering we had Pfizer and that's what we came for, we were surprised to see the line; didn't even think about it," Steve and Ann Kaighin said after getting their shots.

But, waiting didn't matter to the hundreds who have waited even longer to get their booster.

Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said these shots will help continue the downward trend in COVID-19 cases.

"The vaccines that we get now are also going to help us with any potential variants down the road. Whether it's going to curb them, stop them, or keep us out of the hospital, those are all important things that we all should look at," Zgodzinski said.

Currently, about 54% of Lucas County residents are fully vaccinated and those who got the booster shot say they're glad to see the number of people wanting to keep the community safe.

"People are reacting and I'm glad to see it. The more the merrier because the more people who get the booster, the more protected the rest of us will be," Herrold said.

Throughout the whole state of Ohio, over the last 24 hours, more the 37,000 boosters have gone in arms.

If you want the booster shot, another walk-in clinic will be held at the Lucas County Recreation Center on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.