Anthony Wayne school district drops its mask requirement for students and staff

As a result of the changes in quarantine requirements from ODH, Anthony Wayne Local Schools will move from a mask requirement to masks as an option.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — In response to Monday's announcement by the Ohio Department of Health of changes to quarantine requirements for students and staff exposed to positive COVID-19, the Anthony Wayne Local School District is dropping its mask requirement.

According to Superintendent Jim Fritz, the district is moving from a mask requirement to masks as an option for staff and students starting on Wednesday.

Fritz's letter said the district does "highly recommend that students and staff wear masks to eliminate the potential for a quarantine during an exposure at school. Please know that if an individual is wearing a mask at school and is exposed to a positive person, the individual will not be placed into quarantine unless the exposed person becomes symptomatic."