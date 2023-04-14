Toledo woman details 'botched' surgery by Maumee radiologist

Najay Beal told WTOL 11 that she's not shocked the State Medical Board of Ohio revoked Dr. Wade Banker's medical license.

A former patient of embattled Maumee radiologist Dr. Wade Banker claimed a "botched" surgery she received from the Luxe Laser Center owner horrified her when the doctor removed her belly button and showed it to her.

Najay Beal told WTOL 11 a day after the State Medical Board of Ohio revoked Banker's license on Wednesday that she's not shocked by any of it considering the abdominoplasty -- also known as a tummy tuck -- he gave her.

"I'm just like 'Wow, I knew it,' I wasn't even shocked because he botched me, basically," she said.

Beal said she just wanted a flat stomach after having a baby, but getting to that point was a nightmare.

"It just didn't look like I had anything done," she said. "It just looked like he cut me open and sewed me back together. He didn't take off any fat, my muscles weren't tight. It was just like a waste of money," she said.

Beal said she underwent her first tummy tuck at Banker's med-spa in 2020.

But she was immediately unhappy with the results, specifically the belly button and burgeoning stomach. So, she contacted the office and scheduled a revision with Banker a few months later.

"I went back the second time and he fixed my belly button and he left this scar above," she said, pointing to her scar.

According to the nationally-recognized hospital system Mayo Clinic, a tummy tuck "will leave a scar that falls along the natural crease within the bikini line."

But Beal's resulting scar from her revision surgery was above her belly button.

"There's not supposed to be any scar because when he pulled the skin down, that's when he was supposed to make the hole," Beal said.

Beal said she paid Dr. Banker $6,000 for the original tummy tuck, which he performed under local anesthesia at Luxe Laser. She shared one of the receipts from her payment plan in the amount of $600 with WTOL 11.

Beal said she knew she would be awake for the procedure and not under general anesthesia, which is the typical method used for tummy tuck procedures, according to Mayo Clinic.

Beal's belly button was also removed during the procedure, which is common, according to Mayo Clinic.

But mid-operation, Beal claimed she was suddenly faced with her own belly button when Banker removed it and showed it to her.

"It was weird because when I was on the table, he took my belly button off and he showed it to me and I turned my head away because I was like, 'Why would you show somebody that?'"

Beal said she chose Dr. Banker because he had good online reviews, but she did not check out his medical license or whether he was a plastic surgeon.

She said Banker also did not reveal to her at any point that he was not a plastic surgeon.

"Honestly, if he would have told me that, I would not have continued with the procedure because, 'Why are you, a radiologist, doing a tummy tuck? How do you even know how to do this?'" she said. "I would have not gone through with it and that really concerns me because I had a tummy tuck by a radiologist."

Beal's experience is not the only non-standard tummy tuck he has performed, according to documents from the State Medical Board of Ohio.

According to a letter from the board notifying Banker of complaints levied from 15 patients, one patient received a tummy tuck and tummy tuck revision over a two-year span. "The second surgery you performed to improve the deformity was performed with a non-standard upper abdomen incision," the letter states.

According to Banker's now-revoked licensure, he specialized in diagnostic radiology with a sub-specialty in vascular and interventional radiology, medical fields not typically associated with cosmetic surgeries such as breast augmentation and liposuction.

According to the American College of Radiology, a diagnostic radiologist uses imaging procedures to assess and diagnose patients. Interventional radiologists "diagnose and treat patients using image-guided, minimally invasive techniques such as X-rays and MRI."

WTOL 11 on Thursday interviewed Toledo malpractice attorney Gregg Peppel, who is not involved in any cases against Banker, about how patients who are looking to get medical procedures should vet providers.

"If you are having a more extensive procedure, at least talk to your general practitioner," Peppel said. "Who do you recommend? Do you know anything about this particular doctor? If you have a good relationship with your general practitioner he'll point you in the right direction."

Peppel also recommends searching the provider's licensure on the State Medical Board website, where you can also find any action taken against the provider.

He said patients should also ask where the procedure will be performed and where they will go if there is an emergency.

ProMedica and Mercy Health both said Banker does not have privileges or credentials to perform procedures at their facilities.

A Luxe Laser Center representative said Banker plans to fight back against the revocation and provided the following statement to WTOL on Thursday afternoon:

“On April 12, 2023, the state Medical Board of Ohio instituted a disciplinary action against Dr. Banker’s license.

This action went against the recommendation of the hearing examiner assigned to the case, as well as legal counsel representing the Board.

Dr. Banker has vigorously disputed the Board’s allegations at all times and will pursue any and all avenues of appeal to ensure the Board’s decision is in accordance with the law.