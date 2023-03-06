Maumee pediatrician Gary Gladiuex's license permanently revoked

Gary Gladiuex, M.D., previously had his license suspended in 1997 for having sexual relationships with at least six of his patients' mothers.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gary Gladieux, a former Maumee-based pediatrician, had his medical license permanently revoked by the Ohio State Medical Board in February 2023.

Gladieux previously worked at St. Luke's Hospital until he retired in 2022, the hospital told WTOL 11 in an email. "He was not an employed physician. He was independent," the hospital said.

Gladieux was cited by the OSMB on June 8, 2022. According to documents obtained by WTOL 11, Gladieux "inappropriately treated and/or failed to appropriately treat and/or failed to appropriately document treatment and failed to check or document checking of the Ohio Automated Rx Reporting System."

Gladieux was previously called before the OSMB in 1997 and had his medical license suspended for two years for having "sexual relationships with at least six women who were the mothers of his pediatric patients," according to Ohio state licensure documents obtained by WTOL 11.

He argued at a hearing in October 1997 that he should not be punished because he was not sleeping with his patients.

But, board members argued his actions had emotional impacts on his patients.

One year later, in October 1998, Gladieux was ordered to have, "no romantic or sexual contact with any family member of his pediatric patients, and that he notify in writing every family of his current and new pediatric patients of the suspension of his medical license."

His license was reinstated in 2001 and he was released from probation in 2004.

There are no other documented instances regarding his license until the latest citation in 2022.

WTOL 11 reached out to Gladieux, his attorney and the OSMB for comment but have not heard back as of Monday evening.

Gladieux has also previously worked at Monclova Road Pediatrics.

His MD was issued on July 8, 1988.