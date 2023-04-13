Maumee radiologist will contest revocation of license

A medical malpractice attorney recommends patrons do research on specialists before committing to procedures.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Dr. Wade Banker, the owner of Luxe Laser Center in Maumee whose license was revoked by the Ohio Medical Board Wednesday for the inadequate care of 15 patients over a four-year span, intends to fight back against the action, a representative of his med-spa said.

The facility is still open for business and two other providers are treating current and new patients, the representative said. Banker was at the facility on Thursday but is not accepting new patients.

Banker was certified as a radiologist in 1998 and was notified on Dec. 9, 2020, of the complaints about his non-standard cosmetic surgeries and failure to fully document treatments, prescriptions and medical histories. Those complaints of inappropriate treatment happened between June 2014 and May 2018, according to board documents.

The board made its decision Wednesday, but Banker's license is not set to be revoked until late next week.

A Luxe Laser Center representative provided the following statement to WTOL on Thursday afternoon:

“On April 12, 2023, the state Medical Board of Ohio instituted a disciplinary action against Dr. Banker’s license.

This action went against the recommendation of the hearing examiner assigned to the case, as well as legal counsel representing the Board.

Dr. Banker has vigorously disputed the Board’s allegations at all times and will pursue any and all avenues of appeal to ensure the Board’s decision is in accordance with the law.

While this appeal is pending, Luxe Laser Center remains open and our licensed providers remain available to continue to provide outstanding care to our patients.”

The board did have the option of suspending Banker and ordering him to attend a charting class on proper documentation of medical visits. Several of the infractions involved documentation.

Malpractice attorney Gregg Peppel, who is not involved in this case, said it’s a good idea for patrons to go to the Ohio Medical Board’s website to look up any allegations or pending board action against providers. He also advised asking a specialist for reference letters so you can ask someone else about their experience.

“It shouldn’t be up to the patient who is going to a doctor’s office for service that’s advertised to do all the groundwork on if this guy is qualified or if a woman is qualified, but sometimes you have to do that," Peppel said.

He also said family doctors are also a good resource.

“If you are having a more extensive procedure, at least talk to your general practitioner and ask, ‘Who do you recommend? Do you know anything about this particular doctor?’ If you have a good relationship with your doctor, they’ll point you in the right direction,” Peppel said.

He also said it’s important to know details about the procedure, particularly if it involves anesthesia.

Four of the 15 patient's complaints included the use of local anesthesia during cosmetic surgeries. One of the patients had two breast augmentation surgeries that had to be aborted, one due to passing out and needing to be resuscitated and the other due to possible lidocaine toxicity, according to board documents.

Under the "Breast Augmentation" section on Luxe Laser Center's website, patients are encouraged to ask about "Awake Breast Augmentation, which does away with the added risk and cost of general anesthesia."

According to the American Society of Anesthesiologists, local anesthesia is typically used for minor procedures and numbs a small area of the body while the patient is fully alert and awake. General anesthesia is typically used for major procedures and the patient is fully unconscious.

WTOL confirmed that Banker does not have privileges at ProMedica or Mercy hospitals.