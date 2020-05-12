Man dead after attempted robbery in Sandusky

Sandusky Police say a 41-year-old homeowner was shot and killed and a suspect is in custody.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — An attempted robbery on Saturday afternoon in Erie County left one man dead and another facing charges according to police.

The Sandusky Police Department says the robbery took place on the 600 block of East Madison Street in Sandusky.

Police believe the robber was looking for money and drugs.

According to police, the homeowner, 41-year-old Tavon Myers, was shot and killed.

The alleged gunman, 25-year-old Lavell Chapman, left the scene and police arrested him later on the 200 block of Center Street.

Chapman has been booked into the Erie County Jail and charged with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.