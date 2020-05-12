Toledo police responding to domestic violence incident shoot and kill armed man in east Toledo

TPD: Officers responded to a domestic violence 911 call at Weiler Homes. A man came downstairs and pointed a gun at officers, who shot and killed him.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An armed man was shot and killed by officers at Weiler Homes in east Toledo just after midnight Saturday, according to Toledo police.

Police told WTOL 11 on the scene that 911 received a call from a woman's voice, whispering that she was experiencing domestic violence from her son's father.

In a longer than eight-minute call, the victim told dispatchers she locked herself in the bathroom, that the suspect was intoxicated and caused an injury to her head while continuing to threaten her, police added.

Four police officers responded around 12:51 a.m. and heard a commotion inside the building. They could hear the suspect yelling at the victim as they knocked on the door, according to a police press release.

The press release also states the officers instructed the suspect to open the door while they continued to hear him make homicidal and suicidal statements from outside.

Officers forced entry into the location, fearing for the woman's safety, and announced themselves as police officers. The suspect came down the stairs making suicidal statements while holding a gun and pointing it at officers, according to police.

"At least one officer fired at the suspect, ending the threat," the Toledo police press release read.

Police say officers checked on the victim's safety and proceed to begin CPR on the suspect. Since Toledo Fire and Rescue Department crews were on the scene due to the victim's statements, crews were called inside the house to provide medical aid to the woman and suspect.

The suspect died on the scene.

Police confirmed at least one officer fired at the suspect multiple times. This officer and any other who may have fired at the victim will be placed on paid administrative leave per an agreement between the police department and the Toledo Police Patrolmans' Association.

None of the involved in the incident (the officer who fired at the suspect, the suspect, or the victim) had their identity released.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral will hold a news conference Monday (time and location are still pending). On that occasion, police will release the 911 call, the bodycam footage and other additional information.