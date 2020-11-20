Police: Columbus Meals on Wheels driver shoots 14-year-old robbery suspect

The teen was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old was shot by a Meals on Wheels driver who the teen is accused of robbing in South Linden, according to Columbus police.

Police said at around 11:10 a.m., the armed teen robbed the driver in the 1200 block of East 18th Avenue.

The driver then pulled out a gun and shot the teen, who was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.