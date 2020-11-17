Major bummer: Major Magic calling it quits after revival attempt

If you're interested in owning a piece of Major Magic history, all elements are for sale, including the characters.

TOLEDO, Ohio — "We gave Major Magic a new heart but sadly it has stopped." With this sentence, the curtains have fallen on the recent revival of the family fun eatery that holds a nostalgic spot in many area hearts.

A Facebook post written Tuesday afternoon announced that operations at Major Magic are shutting down immediately and everything at the restaurant is for sale, including animatronic show characters, kitchen equipment, games, tables and chairs. If you're interested in holding on to a piece of Major Magic history, you can call 586-823-2115.

Sparks Pinball Museum in Clinton Township revived the Major Magic's concept in February, providing classic pinball and video arcade games that were at some of the original Major Magic's locations, as well as the animatronic band.

The last Major Magic in the area to close was in Sylvania in 2010 after more than two decades in business.

Major Magic started in the early 1980s and featured lovable animatronics similar to Chuck E. Cheese's characters, such as Sergeant Pepperoni, Burly Hives, Singing Sam, Barbara Stringsband and Major Magic himself.