An iconic Michigan hot spot is getting a reboot!

Sparks Pinball Museum in Clinton Township will revive the Major Magic's concept.

The owner says they will provide classic pinball and video arcade games that were at some of the original Major Magic's locations.

Sparks Pinball Museum - Arcade & Bar

Even some of the menu items will match the magic.

The new Major Magic is expected to open early next month.

There used to be a Major Magic in Sylvania, but it closed in 2013.

