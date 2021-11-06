'Lunch on the Lot' benefits Cancer Connection of Northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice invites you to have lunch in their parking lot in support of their mission to give back to cancer patients in our community.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 11, you can enjoy "Lunch on the Lot" in the parking lot of the Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice Toledo office, located at 1730 S. Reynolds Road.
There will be food trucks, raffles and music, and a portion of your food purchase will be donated to Cancer Connection of Northwest Ohio, a non-profit organization that provides support and resources for cancer patients, regardless of age or type of cancer.
Some of the food trucks that are participating are Baba's Eats, Papi's and Hahny's, The Saucy Slamwich and Smyles Icy Treats LLC. Music will be provided by Fred LeFebvre.
Visit Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice website or call them 419-865-1499 for more information.