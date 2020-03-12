Employee with Lucas County auditor tricked by scammer, sends $600K in taxpayer dollars

Auditor Anita Lopez says the office is working with law enforcement and financial groups in an effort to swiftly recover those funds.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An employee within the Lucas County Auditor's Office has reportedly fallen victim to an e-mail scam, sending roughly $600,000 to who they thought was a construction contractor.

That employee was identified as Director of Disbursements Alison Carpenter, who was reportedly led to believe she was sending the funds to Gerken Companies.

So far, no disciplinary action has been taken. However, an investigation is underway.

Carpenter called out of work Wednesday and was not available for comment.