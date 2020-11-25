TFRD issues warning after man impersonates firefighter in an attempt to enter west Toledo home

Toledo Fire and Rescue officials are warning residents about a recent scam in which a man impersonated a firefighter in an effort to enter someone's home.
Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the imposter approached a resident in the area of Slater St. and Overland Pkwy., claiming he needed to inspect the home's smoke alarms.
The resident noticed that the man was not in uniform and did not have a marked TFRD vehicle, so they didn't let him in their home.
Officers with the Toledo Police Department checked the area, but the man was already gone.
Fire officials want residents to always remember the following:
- If you feel you are in danger, call 911
- Do not let anyone in your home if they do not have proper identification
- Toledo firefighters will be in uniform and in marked vehicles
- Toledo firefighters do not conduct residential smoke alarm checks
- Report suspicious behavior to Toledo police