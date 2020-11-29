Better Business Bureau provides tips to avoid online scams during the holiday season

The top scam during this season are fake websites. The BBB recommends shopping local to avoid falling for a scam, but if you have to buy online, do your research.

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you're shopping for gifts online this year, make sure you're paying attention to what sites you purchase from.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says now is the time when holiday scams start popping up.

The top scam during this season are fake websites.

They recommend shopping local to avoid falling for a scam, but if you have to buy through a website, do some research first.

"When you're shopping online. I'm going to tell you this right now. When you're looking for things that are hard to find and there are certain items, like toys especially. People cant find in local stores, they cant find online. Watch out for some of these websites that just appear out of nowhere because you're going to be seeing many of them," said Dick Epstein, President of the local Better Business Bureau.

There are also fake emails asking you to buy from a link.