Local UAW president irate over delayed, nonstandard notification about benefits hack

UAW Local 14 president Tony Totty said retired auto workers' personal information was compromised in January and the notification looked like a scam letter.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A local union leader is calling foul over how long it took for his retirees to find out their personal information had been compromised.

The president of UAW Local 14, Tony Totty, told WTOL 11 that thousands of retired auto workers are enrolled in a benefits plan that was hacked back in January.

But he said those retirees not only just found out about it, but the letter they got from the benefits handler -- Ford Foundation VEBA Trust -- on April 13 looked like a scam and a lot of his retirees ignored it. VEBA stands for Voluntary Employees' Beneficiary Association.

Totty said UAW Local 14 tells its retired members not to trust letters without a trust seal, something he said the benefits operator is supposed to include in the mail they send out. But the VEBA trust's letter didn't have it.

"You turn on the TV and there's so many people already preying on them,” Totty said. “And we tell them to stay away from that and stay away from this, and if you have any questions, call our benefits reps. Well, they didn't even tell our benefits reps about this, and that's a problem."

So, he wrote his own letter to the head of the national UAW asking that the leadership of the VEBA trust be removed.

"When you come after and allow this to happen to our retirees, we'll stand up every single day," Totty said. "I don't care what the repercussions are, they deserve better than this. We wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for them, and we're not going to let anyone mess with our retirees."

Totty said there have been issues with the Ford Foundation VEBA Trust in the past.