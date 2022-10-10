Local pizza-maker named top finalist in national pizza making contest

Kera Jones, General Manager of Marco’s Pizza in Perrysburg, will be competing tomorrow in Marco's 'Fast & Accurate Pizza Making Contest.'

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — October is National Pizza Month and with over 94% of Americans consuming pizza regularly, it's safe to say demand is high for and orders most likely are, too. That means there have to be some pretty fast pizza makers out there.

One local restaurant manager is a record pizza maker, and she is celebrating that and the month-long holiday in a big way.

Marco’s Pizza is gearing up to host it’s national 'Fast & Accurate Pizza Making Contest.' This is the third year for the competition to see who is the best at not only making a pizza quickly, but with the most accuracy as well.

Hundreds of Marco's Pizza employees from across the nation apply for this contest but only a few that are chosen will qualify.

Kera Jones, general manager of Marco’s Pizza in Perrysburg, is one of those few chosen and has been named one of the top finalists in this years contest. Jones has an impressive qualifying time of 33.2 seconds. This record time has allowed her to advance to the national competition.

"I've been making pizzas for about 19 years, and I'm a very competitive person. And last year was the first year I heard about it, so I did it, tried out," Jones said.

Jones showed off some of her pizza-making skills to WTOL 11's own Ryan Wichman during a "Need for Speed" pizza-making contest during a segment on Good Day Monday morning.

Wichman tried his best at replicating the pizza Jones had made ahead of him, but Jones' pizza reigned supreme for accuracy, the time it took to make it and even it's presentation.

"If I was a new person, you wouldn't let that go out to a customer, would you?" Ryan asked Jones about his creation.

"Absolutely not. No, I'm sorry," Jones said jokingly as the two laughed.

She is gearing up to compete in the championship on Tuesday. Not only will she be competing for bragging rights, but there is also a $3,000 grand prize on the line.