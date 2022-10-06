Customer mistakes pizza topping for mouse head at restaurant in Monroe Co.

Staff from the Monroe County Health Department tested the item and found it was in fact a piece of sausage that had an appearance of a mouse head.

MONROE, Michigan — A Michigan customer mistook a topping on their pizza for a mouse head and delivered the item to a local health department for testing on Wednesday.

The customer apparently received the pizza from the Tiffany's Pizza on N. Monroe St. on Monday, according to a post from the Monroe County Health Department, before taking it into the health department on Wednesday for testing.

Staff from the Monroe County Health Department took the item into the lab on Thursday morning and found it was a piece of sausage that had an appearance of being a mouse head.

It was not in fact a mouse head.

Anyone with further questions regarding the incident can contact the Monroe County Health Department Environmental Health Division.

