Tiffin pizza party to donate to community kitchen

Fifteen pizza vendors and live music will fill downtown Tiffin during the annual event.

TIFFIN, Ohio — For more than a decade, every pizza restaurant in Tiffin has come together to host a downtown Pizza Party.

On Thursday, the 2022 Downtown Tiffin Pizza Party, sponsored by the Seneca County Young Professionals, will feature 15 different pizza vendors and four music areas within Tiffin's Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.

A Tiffin pizza staple, Reino's Pizza & Pasta, has not only participated in all of the annual pizza parties, but is recognized for first bringing pizza to Tiffin after setting up shop in 1951.

"And ever since then, it's been a plethora of different pizza places and different pizza tastes, Reino's owner, Johnny Reino, said. "You know, I think certain towns are associated with certain styles of pizza. Tiffin is associated with many styles to kind of meet everybody's needs."

Attendees can also redeem $2 tickets for a "pizza-related item from participating vendors," according to the city of Tiffin. Half of each ticket will be donated to the Community Kitchen Project at Trinity Lutheran Church.

"It's local commerce as well as local support, so obviously all of these funds the (SCYP) raise go back to another local organization and help them continue to grow along their mission," Destination Seneca County Executive Director Bryce Riggs said.

Riggs said the SCYP used to fundraise for themselves at the event, but have decided to give to another organization this year.

The 2022 Downtown Tiffin Pizza Party runs Thursday from 5:30–8:30 PM.