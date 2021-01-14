After Family Video announces closure, local libraries may see more foot traffic to borrow videos

Local libraries offer Blu-ray discs, DVDs and even video games to borrow for free with a library membership.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — With the announcement of all Family Video locations closing, your options for in-person rentals has shrunk.

But fear not, because a community staple that's been offering movies and video games for years plans to keep going.

When you think of the public library, books probably come to mind.

But over the last 10 years, the selection of DVDs and Blu-ray discs has grown into a major mainstay in the Wood County Public Library system.

All it takes is your library card and you can check out many popular movies or TV shows for free.

And as Rossford Public Library librarian Matt Harbauer explains, offering physical media to play at home has become an important service for local public libraries, as many people still don't have regular or consistent access to high speed internet at home.

"You know, and not every TV show or movie is on some of those streaming services or it might be on a streaming service that you may not have currently. So, people who are just browsing or walking by can just get some," said Harbauer.

Along with their DVD and Blu-ray disc selections, the public library also offers a selection of video games for their patrons. The exception is these can only be checked out for seven days

With Family Video, the last major video rental chain in our area closing, Matt says libraries across the area could see more foot traffic to fill the need for physical media rentals.

He says they will be able to work with their area library partners to make sure everyone's needs are met.