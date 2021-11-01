Popular Sylvania Twp. video game shop closing doors for good after 21 years

Video Game Underground owner Mike Piddock says the decision to close up shop was a difficult one.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Days after Family Video said they are closing all their remaining stores, the pandemic is contributing to the closing of another longtime business in the Toledo area.

After being open for nearly 21 years, Video Game Underground will close its doors on January 24.

The owner, Mike Piddock, said the decision to close up shop was a difficult one.

Video Game Underground, located on Central Ave. near McCord, has been open since 2000 and has served at least two generations of gamers.

“Back then mail ordering and ordering on line wasn’t really a thing. People were still scared to use their credit cards online,” said Piddock. “At the time, Japanese imports were a really big thing, and that’s what we opened up specialized doing.”

Video Game Underground sells video games for new and classic game systems, as well as the systems themselves.

For the last year however, foot traffic at brick and mortar stores like Video Game Underground has been reduced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Video Game Underground faced other pressures as well. Not least of which was the way players access the games.

“The industry’s changing, kind of more like digital, kind of like the movie industry, where people go on like the streaming services,” said Piddock.

The store is planning to move their products online to vgug.com.

For Piddock there is one thing he might miss the most.